Ray Mickshaw/FOX
Get ready for Taken, Bones-style.
Bones' final season is almost here (Jan. 3) and it's jumping right back into the drama from the finale, with the team desperately trying to find Brennan (Emily Deschanel) after she was abducted by ex-squintern Zack (Eric Millegan).
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the season 12 premiere, Cam (Tamara Taylor) and Angela (Michaela Conlin) are reviewing security footage from the lab to find out just how Zach was able to take Brennan.
"The problem is Zach was able to remotely turn off some of the cameras," Angela says, going on to say she wasn't able to find any exterior cameras that were turned off.
Wait, so does that mean Brennan is actually still inside the Jeffersonian?! Hey, isn't it true you always find what you are looking for right in front of you most of the time?
Fans can expect the final season of the longrunning hit to "celebrate the inventive series and bring the storylines of Brennan, Booth (David Boreanaz) and the Jeffersonian-FBI team to a close, allowing the show's loyal fans to say goodbye to these indelible characters," Fox said. Plus, the network promised "the return of fan-favorite guest stars and squinterns, as well as an old flame from one of the team's past." Oh, and a wedding will be going down before the series' end!
Bones' final season premieres on Jan. 3, 2017, at 9 p.m. on Fox.