Get ready for Taken, Bones-style.

Bones' final season is almost here (Jan. 3) and it's jumping right back into the drama from the finale, with the team desperately trying to find Brennan (Emily Deschanel) after she was abducted by ex-squintern Zack (Eric Millegan).

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the season 12 premiere, Cam (Tamara Taylor) and Angela (Michaela Conlin) are reviewing security footage from the lab to find out just how Zach was able to take Brennan.

"The problem is Zach was able to remotely turn off some of the cameras," Angela says, going on to say she wasn't able to find any exterior cameras that were turned off.