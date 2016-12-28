Professor X and Magneto shippers, rejoice!

In 2014, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender appeared on The Graham Norton Show and were shown several examples of sexy fan art and fanfiction involving a romance between both themselves and their X-Men characters (aka "Cherik"). The two returned for another interview this week and this time, they came face to face with their shippers and made their dreams come true by acting out a particularly romantic fantasy.

Graham Norton showcased some more fan art featuring McAvoy and Fassbender, including a picture of them standing on a balcony, the former star blowing bubbles as the latter puts his hands around his neck.

"I'm blowing bubbles," McAvoy said.

"For the moment," Norton replied, drawing laughs.