James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

BBC

Professor X and Magneto shippers, rejoice!

In 2014, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender appeared on The Graham Norton Show and were shown several examples of sexy fan art and fanfiction involving a romance between both themselves and their X-Men characters (aka "Cherik"). The two returned for another interview this week and this time, they came face to face with their shippers and made their dreams come true by acting out a particularly romantic fantasy.

Graham Norton showcased some more fan art featuring McAvoy and Fassbender, including a picture of them standing on a balcony, the former star blowing bubbles as the latter puts his hands around his neck.

"I'm blowing bubbles," McAvoy said.

"For the moment," Norton replied, drawing laughs.

McAvoy that confronted a female shipper in the audience, asking, "Is that actually something women ever actually want to see but just won't ever tell me, that they actually want to see two guys go at it?"

"Just you two," she replied.

A male shipper had a specific fantasy involving McAvoy and Fassbender.

"Matthew thought long and hard about it. Matthew would like to see the two of you like apes, picking and eating fleas off one another's backs," Norton said.

"And spooning," Matthew added. 

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

BBC

Another male shipper wanted to see McAvoy and Fassbender on a tandem bike, which the show host just happened to have sitting in his studio. The two then acted out the fantasy to create real-life, sexy fan art.

"And I think for once, James should be at the back," Norton said.

