Marc Anthony Files for Divorce From Shannon De Lima

Marc Anthony is officially single.
The "Flor Pálida" singer filed for divorce from Shannon De Lima on Dec. 16, The Dirty reported Wednesday. In the legal documents, Anthony stated their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The couple, who wed in November 2014, have no children together. The split is said to be amicable, and Anthony and De Lima have divided up their property in a confidential settlement.
News of the pair's split hit in November, and the exes released a joint statement on Dec. 21. "After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage," Anthony, 48, and De Lima, 28, said. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
This was the third marriage for Anthony, whose exes include Dayanara Torres and Jennifer Lopez. He has two kids with each ex, in addition to a 22-year-old daughter with Debbie Rosado.
De Lima, meanwhile, has a 9-year-old son from a previous relationship.
What went wrong this time? "Marc is so busy with his career, touring and recording that he distances himself from his relationships without even knowing it. Even with his wife in tow, she can feel like he is on another planet," a music insider told People in November. "Marc likes to have a woman at home but he also likes to live like a bachelor. This doesn't work for very long."
Felipe Muñiz shed some insight into his son's split with De Lima during a recent interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico's Dando Candela. "He's going through tough times right now, but he knows how to accept what comes out of this," he said. "He has a lot of experience [with this]."
At the time, Anthony was just a few days away from filing the divorce documents in Florida. "I know that they have their problems," Muñiz explained, "but there's nothing concrete like that."