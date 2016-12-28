Queen Latifah Carjacked at Atlanta Gas Station

Queen Latifah, Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

 Queen Latifah's car was stolen in Atlanta on Dec. 20, FOX-5­ Atlanta reported Wednesday.

Fulton County Police said someone else was driving the 46-year-old actress' 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 at the time of the incident. The diver was pumping gas when a white BMW pulled up beside him, according to the report. He heard the ignition start, then saw Latifah's car drive off.

The ordeal happened at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police later discovered the stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on McDaniels Street. Security said it saw three males near the car, in addition to a white BMW and a Dodge Charger.

Fulton County Police were in touch with Latifah throughout the investigation. Soon after her Mercedes was recovered, the former talk show host searched inside the vehicle. According to the police report, she discovered lemonade and fruit punch bottles that the thieves left behind.

The carjackers remain at large.

Latifah (real name: Dana Williams) has not commented on via her social media accounts.

This wasn't the first time Latifah had been carjacked. Twenty-two years ago in Harlem, her BMW 740i was stolen and her bodyguard Sean Moon was shot and critically wounded. Two teenagers, Rashin Fortune and Ricardo Rodriguez, were later charged with attempted murder.

Latifah currently stars in Fox's Star as Carlotta Brown, the owner of an Atlanta beauty salon.

