Prince William and Kate Middletonare on the move!

Multiple sources tell E! News the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to relocate their family of four from Anmer Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London. The reason, of course, has to do with 3-year-old Prince George, who is set to start school next year.

An insider reveals to us that the Royal couple has set their sights on the Wetherby School, an all-boys private institution where both George's father and uncle, Prince Harry, (as well as a slew of other famous Brits) attended as children.

A separate source explains that although Wetherby is at the top of their list, Kate and Will are considering other options as well.