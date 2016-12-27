Ashley Olsen is once again enjoying a holiday in the sun.

One day after celebrating Christmas, the fashion designer and actress stepped out with boyfriend Richard Sachs for an evening dinner in St. Barts.

Ashley dressed down for the night out by wearing a black blouse, skinny jeans and sandals. As for Richard, he matched his leading lady perfectly with a black T-shirt, dark denim jeans and fitness shoes.

The art collector was spotted holding the door open for Ashley before driving away from their dinner destination.

Just one month ago, the private pair decided to celebrate Thanksgiving by traveling to St. Barts.