I'm based in LA, so my take on the long coat was breezier than her hefty NYC version. Unlike the model's Zaid Affas textured mohair coat, I found mine on Boohoo for a whopping $30. It was a fire-engine red, kimono-type cover-up with the same over-dramatic, trailing effect. To keep it simple, I paired it with a cotton black slip dress, Adidas sneaks and oversized, pitch-black sunnies—just like Gigi would do. No fuss, right? Wrong. You see the problem with an outfit with a train is that it drags and gets caught. If you're the clumsy type (like me), it's a straight-up safety hazard. Allow me to elaborate.

Leaving my house that morning, I felt like a million bucks: looked good, check. Felt good, check. It never hurts to standout, but that confidence quickly faded 10 minutes later when I arrived at my morning coffee shop and was greeted by, or what felt like, sideways glances from every direction. Maybe it was just paranoia. Maybe if I was Gigi, my internal voice would have said, "Hell ya, girl, you are on fire." Mine, on the other hand, sounded something more like, "Oh God, too much, Taylor. Too far."