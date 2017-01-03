Movie Preview 2017: 84 Films You Should Know About in the New Year

New Year, new movies!

Get ready for action, romance, science fiction and more coming to a theater near you in 2017. Here, we're giving you our annual quick guide to the films you need to know about over the next 12 months! We've got at least 84 for ya.

See you at the movies!

JANUARY: It's no home-sweet-home for Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bella Thorne in Amityville: The Awakening...Kate Beckinsale is back for Underworld: Blood Wars..Jamie Foxx is a cop trying to rescue his son from kidnappers in Sleepless..James McAvoy is scary as hell as a psychopath with multiple personalities in Split...XXX: Return of Xander Cage is the third film in the Vin Diesel action franchise...Owen Wilson and Ed Helms are brothers on a road trip looking for the dad they once believed was dead in Bastards...The Resident Evil series is set to end with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.