After close to 28,000 years, braids have aged like fine wine.

Pretty plaits are in nearly every country in the world. Braiding has weaved its way through time and space, consistently finding itself in the spotlight. For many cultures, the story of braids carries great cultural significance. It is more than a hairstyle. Braids, in many ways, express identity.

With our universal love affair with braids, it doesn't look like the hairstyle is going anywhere any time soon. In fact, 2016 was the year of incredible celebrity braid styles. A-listers, such as Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Kim Kardashian and Yara Shahidi, sported head-turning plaits, bringing braids to the forefront once again. Who rocked it the best? Check out the Best Braids of 2016!

Want to know where your favorite braided style comes from? Keep reading!