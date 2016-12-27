Carrie Fisher has tragically passed away at the age of 60, but she's still managing to make us laugh, even as we mourn her loss.
In one of her famous novels, Wishfully Drinking, the actress recalled a hilarious anecdote with her Star Wars director, George Lucas, who she joked "ruined" her life.
"George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can't wear a bra under that dress.' So, I say, 'Okay, I'll bite. Why?' And he says, 'Because. . . there's no underwear in space.'"
Of course the question remains: But why can't you wear underwear in space (and why can you wear gold bikinis instead)?
She said Lucas eventually explained the full reasoning, which she revealed, writing, "What happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn't—so you get strangled by your own bra. Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit—so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."
But that wasn't the only time she discussed death, using humor to do so.
In an interview with Rolling Stone just last month, she was asked if she fears death.
"No. I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don't like," she admitted. "I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying; it didn't look like fun. But if I was gonna do it, I'd want someone like me around. And I will be there!"
Fisher passed away on Tuesday after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Speaking on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd, the family's spokesman Simon Halls announced the news. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."