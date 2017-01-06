"I feel great."
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her revenge body.
The host of E!'s new series Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian dished about her fitness journey during an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles and revealed that while she's not at her "goal" weight, she's feeling better than ever.
"I feel great, but I believe that this is a lifestyle," Khloe explains. "This is a way of life, I'm gonna work out at least three days a week for the rest of my life."
Khloe continues, "It's for health and it's for my sanity, it's for my mental clarity, that's why I enjoy working out."
So when Khloe got her revenge body, was she trying to get back at someone?
"No, for me it wasn't one person," Khloe reveals. "For me it's getting revenge just on my life. I feel like the older I'm getting, I feel like I get better and better and I do think I look younger and I feel better than I did five years ago."
Khloe then explains, "People like to assume my revenge was on someone but it's not—it was really even just everyone who called me 'fat' or I'm the 'fat sister' or this or that. But I didn't seek that out intentionally, mine was a byproduct of me really trying to just de-stress myself and as a side effect I was like, 'Wow!' I started losing weight."
Watch the video above to see Khloe dish on her fitness journey!
