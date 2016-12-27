George Michael was much more than just an iconic rock star who taught us to have faith.

While many have their various reasons for admiring the celeb, the late star was also a monumental figure outside of the spotlight because of his incredibly charitable efforts, many of which were unknown until now.

In the wake of the 53-year-old's death, some of his random (and pretty secretive) acts of kindness have come to light, making the mourning of his passing even more bittersweet than before.

So, just what kinds of nice gestures are we talking? Here are a few that have become public...