J.J. Abrams can't believe Carrie Fisher is gone.
The director, who convinced the actress to reprise her role as General Leia Organa in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is in mourning after E! News confirmed Fisher died Tuesday. The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack Friday, just minutes before her plane landed in L.A.
"You didn't need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine," he told his Twitter followers. "What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all."
Earlier, Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the sci-fi series, remembered his late co-star as "brilliant," "emotionally fearless," "funny" and "one-of-a-kind" in a statement to E! News. Billy Dee Williams—best known for playing Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi—tweeted about her death. "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing," he wrote. "She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"
Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker, tweeted that he was "devastated" over Fisher's passing.
Anthony Daniels and Peter Mayhew, who played C-3PO and Chewbacca, respectively, also shared their sorrow on social media. In a statement, Star Wars creator George Lucas said Fisher was "extremely smart" and "talented." Best of all, he said, she had a "very colorful personality."
Fisher will reprise her role again in Star Wars: Episode VIII, slated for release on Dec. 15, 2017.