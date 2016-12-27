J.J. Abrams can't believe Carrie Fisher is gone.

The director, who convinced the actress to reprise her role as General Leia Organa in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is in mourning after E! News confirmed Fisher died Tuesday. The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack Friday, just minutes before her plane landed in L.A.

"You didn't need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine," he told his Twitter followers. "What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all."