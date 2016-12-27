Now this wasn't the baby news you were probably expecting today!

E! News has exclusively learned that Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg on November 7, 2016.

The comedic actor and his wife of four years are also parents to a 3-year-old son. During a 2014 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zach finally revealed their firstborn's gender an entire year after Lundberg had given birth.

"We have a boy!" he shared, adding, "I think fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really really is."

The Between Two Ferns host has kept most of the details surrounding his life off screen extremely private. (And he certainly knows how to keep a secret!)