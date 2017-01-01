Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka shared a cozy moment on Mariah's World.
On Sunday's episode, Tanaka surprised Mariah with a sexy lap dance during her "anniversary" party and the duo had everyone talking with their intimate moment together!
After witnessing the lap dance, Mariah's creative director Anthony said, "So I look around and I see everyone witnessing Tanaka over there, all over Mariah. I'm like, 'Dude! You're walking on dangerous ground here, the woman is engaged about to get married. This is your job for goodness sake!'"
Then during a talk, the dancers confront Tanaka and ask him why he "disappeared" on them at the party!
What did Tanaka have to say?
Take a look at the recap to find out and to see more shocking moments from this episode of Mariah's World!
1. Mariah & Her Squad Celebrate Christmas in March:
Mariah Carey does what Mariah Carey wants—even if that means celebrating Christmas in March!
While on a private plane to Copenhagen, Mariah, her twins, her dancers, her manager Stella and more have a Christmas party.
The celebration includes "snow," dancing and Mariah's song "Oh Santa!"
"This is what we do," Mariah says. "Because I'm me."
2. Director Lee Daniels Describes "Inseperable" Friendship With Mariah:
Mariah has a couple days off before her next concert, so she gets together with her friend, director Lee Daniels.
"Lee Daniels is one of my really close friends," Mariah says. "He's a director, producer, he's one of the creators of the show Empire and he's given me one of the biggest opportunities of a lifetime by putting me in the movie Precious."
Mariah continues, "I love him, we have the best time together. He's really really an amazing person."
While talking about his friendship with Mariah, Lee reveals, "Mariah and I met on the set of my film Shadow Boxer and she came in and she was fragile."
Lee says that he and Mariah immediately "hit it off" and became "inseparable."
Mariah Carey Prank Calling an Assistant Is the Funniest Thing You'll See All Day: Watch the Hilarious Video!
3. Mariah Hilariously Prank Calls Assistant Molly:
Mariah and her squad decide to have a little fun with Stella's assistant Molly while she's out getting them food. Makeup artist Kristofer tells Mariah to call Molly because she's the "best prank caller on earth" and Mariah agrees!
Take a look at the video above to see Mariah pretend to be her "aunt Pamela" during the LOL-worthy prank call!
E!
4. Mariah Pours Champagne Over Tanaka:
After Tanaka surprises Mariah by jumping out of a cake for her anniversary, he gives her a lap dance. During the sexy dance, Mariah decides to pour champagne over Tanaka's shirtless chest!
"I'm not gonna lie, I was pretty nervous," Tanaka tells Mariah after his dance.
"I thank you very much, that was a lovely event," Mariah says.
Tanaka then tells Mariah it's "so good" to be back with her again and Mariah tells him it's "so great" to have him there.
That's when Anthony notices everyone looking at the duo and says Tanaka is "walking on dangerous ground."
Bryan Tanaka Surprises Mariah Carey With a Sexy Lap Dance for Her Anniversary: ''I Turned Into Magic Mike''
E!
5. Tanaka Talks Mariah:
After Mariah's party, Tanaka sits down with the rest of the dancers and they ask him what he and Mariah were talking about during the celebration.
"We were just chattin' you know, just catching up," Tanaka says.
"I thought we came together and then you just disappeared...into the woods," G. Madison and the dancers laugh.
Tanaka just laughs and tells the dancers he was "nervous" to jump out of the cake and surprise Mariah.
"I think it just kind of happened," Tanaka says. "I think this lap dance, magic Mike moment kinda kick-started us to breakdown a wall of like, 'I haven't seen you for five or six years.' And just kind of brought us back together, but I'm happy! And so I've actually finally been able to really reconnect with her."
6. Mariah Has Emotional Meeting With Superfan:
During a meeting with a superfan, Mariah is moved to tears when he tells her a story about how much she's impacted his life. The man then gives Mariah a heartwarming present!
Take a look at the clip above to see the emotional meeting!
E!
7. Stella Decides to Let Molly Go:
After a series of missteps (including lying and disappearing), Stella decides it's time to let Molly go.
At the end of the episode, Stella asks Molly if she wants to chat for a minute and the two sit down to talk. During the conversation, Stella explains that the job is very "demanding" and that while Molly is a "lovely person," she thinks this is "too demanding of a situation" for Molly.
After their talk, Molly says that she's "in shock."
She continues, "The closest thing I can compare it to is like getting broken up with."
Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!