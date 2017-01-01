Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka shared a cozy moment on Mariah's World.

On Sunday's episode, Tanaka surprised Mariah with a sexy lap dance during her "anniversary" party and the duo had everyone talking with their intimate moment together!

After witnessing the lap dance, Mariah's creative director Anthony said, "So I look around and I see everyone witnessing Tanaka over there, all over Mariah. I'm like, 'Dude! You're walking on dangerous ground here, the woman is engaged about to get married. This is your job for goodness sake!'"

Then during a talk, the dancers confront Tanaka and ask him why he "disappeared" on them at the party!

What did Tanaka have to say?

Take a look at the recap to find out and to see more shocking moments from this episode of Mariah's World!