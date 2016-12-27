Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60.
On Tuesday morning, four days after the Star Wars star had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, a family spokesperson confirmed her passing.
Speaking on behalf of Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, the family's spokesperson Simon Halls said in a statement to E! News, "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning."
Halls continued, "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
Watch the E! News video above to get more details on Fisher's death and to see how stars are reacting to her passing.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.