Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60.

On Tuesday morning, four days after the Star Wars star had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, a family spokesperson confirmed her passing.

Speaking on behalf of Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, the family's spokesperson Simon Halls said in a statement to E! News, "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning."