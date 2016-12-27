A big happy birthday is in order for Savannah Guthrie, but she's not looking for any presents...everything she could ever want is right in her arms!

Her Today Show "family" called the host on Tuesday to send their well wishes on her special day, and she dished the details behind her first Christmas with her newborn baby boy, Charley, as well as her two-year-old daughter, Vale.

"It was great," she said. "I think this is the first Christmas [Vale] got into it, and she only asked for one thing from Santa, and it was a cake. So, Santa tried to come and put it together...A four layer cake, but maybe Santa was a little amitious because by the time it ended it looked like the Leaning Tower of Pisa!"