From Beyoncé to Cindy Crawford: Look Back at Cosmopolitan's 50 Years of Cover Stars

Not every girl gets to be a Cosmo cover girl!

But, over the course of the past 50 years, there are those lucky celebrities who have landed the top spot in the women's magazine—some more than once!

Legendary supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell and pop icon Madonna smoldered in sexy editorial spreads in the late '80s and early '90s, while powerhouse pop divas like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez also sizzled while landing their coveted covers almost two decades later.

And, in recent years, a younger crop of superstars like Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Zendaya have ushered in a new wave of fierce and fabulous cover women who are making a name for themselves on their own terms.

Cosmopolitan: 50 Years of Cover Stars

In honor of the anticipated premiere of So Cosmo, see the evolution of Cosmopolitan magazine over the last 50 years in the gallery above!

Watch the series premiere of So Cosmo on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., only on E!

