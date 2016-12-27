Kanye West is heading into 2017 with a whole new look.
The rapper stepped out after Christmas, heading to a theater in Hollywood to catch a movie by himself. However, it wasn't his lonesome status that had everyone talking (despite divorce rumors circulating him and Kim Kardashian lately). Rather, it was his new, colorful hair that's making headlines.
After dying his 'do platinum blonde earlier this month, it appears he's touched it up and added more color, showing off yellow and pink hues on his head and giving off major ice cream sherbet vibes.
'Ye rocked the new look while dressed for winter, wearing a beige coat over a sweatshirt, camo pants and boots.
The "Famous" artist first showed off his new, unique hair color in early December as he stepped out for the first time following his hospitalization. He visited the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood where he previewed the exhibition Rick Owens: Furniture before it opened to the public.
Over a week before that, he voluntarily checked himself into the UCLA Medical Center for exhaustion. A source told us after his release, "[Kanye] will remain getting outpatient treatment until he is fully recovered. Kim wants him to continue getting therapy even after all of this. He has support from so many people."
However, the couple was still plagued with false divorce rumors as West continued to recover, and Kim dealt with the aftermath of her terrifying Paris robbery.
While people assumed they were having issues when they hadn't been photographed by the paparazzi in several months, people close to the pair promised they've never even thought about taking a break. Kim and her man have proven that as they continue to step out together time and time again. For example, the night before Christmas Eve, they attended The Nutcracker with North West. Before that, they were spotted out on a date night in Santa Monica.
A source recently explained to E! News that they're going "strong" and doing fine as a couple. "Just because the paparazzi don't see him, they're like, 'Oh, Kanye's not with Kim anymore.' That's bulls--t,'" the source said.
Another source added, "They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it."