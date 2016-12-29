EXCLUSIVE!

Mariah Carey Moved to Tears While Meeting Superfan: Watch the Emotional Mariah's World Scene!

One man just made Mariah Carey cry!

In this emotional scene from Sunday's Mariah's World, Mariah meets a superfan who tells her how much she means to him and how much of an impact she's had on his life.

"I learned almost English because I repeat your letters," he tells Mariah. "And when I have panic attacks when someone shout at me or something, if I don't hear 'Through the Rain,' I cannot go to sleep because in those ten years, I learned all the words."

He continues, "The only voice I heard every night is you. I don't know if you understand what you mean, what you are from us!"

 

Photos

Meet Mariah Carey's Entourage

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, Mariah's World 104

E!

Then in a sweet moment, he gives Mariah a very heartwarming present.

Watch the emotional clip above to see Mariah meet her superfan and to see how she reacts to the present!

Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

