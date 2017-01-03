3. Allison Williams Want More Screen Time

"I started playing one person, then she evolved so much. I got to exercise all kinds of muscles," says Williams, who plays Marnie Michaels. As for "the least satisfying" part of her job, the 28-year-old actress laughs and admits, "I always wanted to be in the show more. That was my M.O. every year. I wanted to be a piece of furniture in Hannah's apartment, if that's what it took."

"Jemima just said, 'That's so typical,'" Konner says. "I was about to say, 'That's so on-brand."

"Listen, I'm consistent," Williams says. Konner replies, "You are nothing if not consistent."