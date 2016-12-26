Do you see what we see?

It's no secret that Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party had plenty of aww-worthy moments captured through photos.

But on Monday night, Khloe Kardashian exceeded many fans' expectations with a candid Instagram post involving Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick.

While inside their decorated home, KoKo shared a sweet kiss on the cheek with the caption, "My Reign."

In less than an hour, the post got close to 500,000 likes with many followers using adorable, beautiful and soooo cute to describe the moment.