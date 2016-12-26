Happy holidays from the Seinfeld family.

As many Americans travel across the country for Christmas and Hanukkah, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld headed to the snowy mountains for a winter getaway.

When not hitting the slopes or relaxing by the fire, the Hollywood couple gathered their kids and dogs together for a family photo.

What came next was one pretty special holiday card.

"And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting. I am about to lose it," Jessica captioned the family memory. "This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays."