Jackson Lee / Splash News, MJ Kim/Getty Images
Like so many talented artists in the music industry, Mariah Carey can't believe George Michael is gone.
One day after news broke that the Wham! singer passed away at age 53, the music icon is receiving a touching tribute from a close friend.
On Monday afternoon, Mariah took to her website where she shared a heartfelt message to the late singer.
"George was only 53 at the time of his passing. He left us way too soon," the "Hero" singer shared. "He was a genius that gave us classics like ‘Faith' as well as boundary pushing singles ‘I Want Your Sex' and ‘Father Figure.' He also gave us the FIRST modern Christmas classic with ‘Last Christmas.'"
.@GeorgeMichael I'm so honored u like my rendition of "One More Try." You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life??— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 25, 2014
Mariah also wanted to applaud George's actions away from the stage. For several years, George was an active ambassador for the LGBTQ community and pushed for "greater understanding, acceptance and love for all people."
"He touched so many lives and inspired us all," Mariah wrote. "George Michael was an original. He changed music and his music changed lives."
One memory Mariah won't soon forget is the single "One More Try" that served as a tribute to George's influence. Back in 2014, George thanked Mariah for recording the song which immediately touched her heart.
"I'm so honored u like my rendition of ‘One More Try,'" Mariah wrote. "You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan & Friend for life."
As Hollywood continues to pay tribute to a talented singer, many will choose to focus on his contributions to the music community including hit songs like "Careless Whisper," "One More Try" and "Freedom."
"We'll continue to mourn the loss of an incredible artist and friend but his music will keep us smiling and dancing, forever," Mariah concluded.
