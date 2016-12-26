Taylor Swift is making one fan's wildest dreams come true this holiday season.

Just one day after Christmas, the "Blank Space" singer decided to pack her bags and make a quick visit to Missouri. But instead of visiting one of her famous friends, the Grammy winner wanted to surprise a deserving World War ll veteran.

E! News can confirm 96-year-old Cyrus Porter received a Christmas miracle when Taylor and her parents showed up to his home in New Madrid, Mo. The artist delivered a surprise performance of "Shake It Off" and was able to meet and mingle with close to 60 relatives for more than an hour.

"My Popo was ecstatic! He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes," family member Caroline Fowler shared with E! News exclusively. "The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?' He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country and Taylor Swift!"