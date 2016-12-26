James Kennedy is remembering his godfather George Michael after the musician was found dead in his home.

With help from social media, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a childhood photo with the man known for hit songs like "Faith," "Careless Whisper" and many others.

"Rest In Peace George. I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years," James shared in his first post. "I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you."

James also shared a photo of his dad and George with the caption, "Dad and Yog... ‘God takes angels when he needs them.' Thank you all for your messages, bless you all. Dad, I'll be with you soon and can't wait. I love you."