Michael and Goss first got together in 1998 and were together for about 13 years, but even after breaking up they supported each other. When Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, contracted a near-death bout of pneumonia in 2011, Goss flew to Austria to visit him. Michael called the odds of his recovery "touch and go," but he ultimately pulled through.

Michael later became romantically involved with hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, who tweeted Monday that he was the one who found Michael. "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx," he tweeted.