Daniel credited her family and her father's battle with cancer for giving her the strength to fight the disease.

"When you have cancer, you are pretty scared," she said. "You think you are going to die. I was Stage IV. I was really bad off. But I remember thinking, 'I am getting through this. I am not dying from this.' And I think that that is so my dad. That is my dad's strength."

She added, "I remember just going into this warrior mode. I just feel like that was my dad. I feel like he was a big part of me getting through it, even though he wasn't there."