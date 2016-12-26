Engagement season really has begun!
Sweet Valley High actress Brittany Daniel is engaged to her boyfriend Adam Touni. The couple announced the news on Instagram, where they both shared pictures that put the gorgeous sparkler on display. "I said yes! My world just became brighter today," Daniel captioned her very-smiley picture. "#engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni."
The real estate broker's photo showed them kissing while putting the diamond front and center. "She said 'yes'! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel 'Merry Christmas, y'all!' #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent," Touni captioned his picture.
The exciting news is another win for Daniel, who also beat Stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014. Daniel was diagnosed in 2011 after experiencing excruciating back pain, night sweats and flu-like symptoms, but chose to conceal it because her dad had passed away.
"It happened so suddenly," she told People magazine. "There is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this."
Daniel credited her family and her father's battle with cancer for giving her the strength to fight the disease.
"When you have cancer, you are pretty scared," she said. "You think you are going to die. I was Stage IV. I was really bad off. But I remember thinking, 'I am getting through this. I am not dying from this.' And I think that that is so my dad. That is my dad's strength."
She added, "I remember just going into this warrior mode. I just feel like that was my dad. I feel like he was a big part of me getting through it, even though he wasn't there."