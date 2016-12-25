Elton John Pens Touching Tribute to George Michael

Caroline True/Getty Images
Elton John has just lost a close, longtime friend.
Just minutes after the news that George Michael had passed away at age 53 was released to the public, the iconic singer and songwriter took to social media to weigh in on the heavy, tragic news.
"I am in deep shock," he began by writing alongside a photo of the two of them together.
"I have lost a beloved friend—the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. #RIP."
Earlier today, Michael's publicist released the following statement upon announcing that the former Wham! singer had died.
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."
Michael and John were not only friends for several decades, but they collaborated on the hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" back in 1991.
The track was originally recorded as a solo for John in 1974, but the live duet picked up the majority of the popularity when it was released.
Meanwhile, Michael's Wham! band member Andrew Ridgeley posted the following on Twitter:
"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx."