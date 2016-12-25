George Michael Dead at Age 53

Singer-songwriter George Michael has passed away at age 53, his publicist confirmed to the BBC.

The Brit began his career back in the 1980s with the successful band Wham! and then became a household name after he left the group to start his solo singing career.

His publicist told the publication that Michael "passed away peacefully at home."

The statement continued, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peaceful at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."