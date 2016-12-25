George Michael Dead at Age 53

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter George Michael has passed away at age 53, his publicist confirmed to the BBC.
The Brit began his career back in the 1980s with the successful band Wham! and then became a household name after he left the group to start his solo singing career.
His publicist told the publication that Michael "passed away peacefully at home."
The statement continued, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peaceful at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."
Thames Valley Police told the BBC that a South Central Ambulance Service responded to a property in Goring in Oxfordshire earlier today.
Local authorities told the BBC that there were no "suspicious circumstances."
Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, had an award-winning career in the music industry than spanned for nearly forty years. He was also said to have sold more than 100 million albums all throughout his illustrious career.
Michaels went through a near-death experience back in 2011 when he suffered from a severe case of pneumonia.
Doctors in Vienna performed a tracheotomy in an effort to keep his airways open while he was unconscious.
At the time, Michaels explained to press in a statement that things were "touch and go" during his recovery.
Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this time.