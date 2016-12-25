Watch out, Chrissy Teigen! There's a big chance that baby Luna Legend is about to have a blink-and-you-may-miss-it milestone moment!
The model playfully poked fun at herself on Christmas as she documented opening up presents on Twitter.
"My daughter might crawl for the first time but I'm busy," she wrote alongside a cute clip of the little bundle of joy attempted to crawl while her famous mama checks out a gift.
Turns out, the gift was a Hatchimal, and Teigen was completely transfixed on the toy. posted an Instagram with the same gift, writing, "We are all pretending this is for Luna."
My daughter might crawl for the first time but I'm busy pic.twitter.com/sB8nIvcBVf— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2016
In the sweet mother-daughter photo, little Luna is smiling at the camera next to her mama's lap while Teigen appears to be overjoyed by the gift.
But let's not overlook the absolute cutest part of the snapshot, shall we? It looks like Luna is actually enjoying her Santa's helper suit (unlike her bevvy of Halloween costumes…).
Earlier in the day, Teigen and Legend showed off photos from their daughter's very first Christmas celebration, which involved, naturally, family, presents and tons of family photos.
It sure does seem like the Legend household Christmas celebration was fun-filled and a perfect way to introduce Luna to the very special holiday.