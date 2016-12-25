From cars to Cartier, custom Kylie lip kits to ponies and even puppies, the Kardashians pulled out all of the stops for Christmas 2016.
The family showed off the presents that they gave, and received, earlier this morning and it's safe to say that no expense was spared to ensure that everyone had a very special holiday.
Kylie Jenner surprised her sister Kendall Jenner with, what else, a white Italian Greyhound puppy just like her own four-legged friends! Kendall couldn't get enough snuggle time with the adorable canine who appeared to take an instant liking to her.
Then, in keeping with the animal theme, Kylie gifted her boyfriend's son King with a pony for the day. The little horse was all dressed up in Christmas-themed garb and was soaking up the sun in her front yard.
Meanwhile, the makeup maven opted for a more traditional gift for Scott Disick: a Cartier lighter and a Patek Philippe watch. The double gift was from both Kylie and Tyga, and Scott seemed to love his shiny goodies.
But Santa Kylie wasn't through with her gift-giving just yet!
The proud aunt also gave North West and Penelope Disick their very own custom lip kits with palettes named after them. North's was a light purple hue while Penelope's was pink.
Kylie snapped as she opened up her own gift, too…a rare Hermes Birkin! She wrote, "Oh I'm gonna cry" alongside an image of the purse in the box.
Grandma MJ also joined in on the fun! She received not one, but two cars: a bright red Mercedes and a red vintage Thunderbird. Kris Jenner also got her own set of wheels…a matching Thunderbird in white.
As if that wasn't enough, the mother of six was also given a gorgeous set of custom Goyard luggage with her initials on it.
Kris also made her sure her boyfriend Corey Gamble felt the love this holiday as she gave him a navy blue sports car.
Khloe Kardashian and beau Tristan Thompson may have been states away from her relatives in California Christmas morning, but they were exchanging gifts in a similar lavish fashion.
Between the diamond bling, the Hermes trays, Louis Vuitton duffle bags and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, the new couple was showered with gifts from one another as well as her family.