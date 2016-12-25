2016 is surely ending on a high note for none other than Kacey Musgraves!
The singer revealed earlier this morning that she is engaged to her longtime love, Ruston Kelly.
The bride-to-be posted the exciting news on Instagram and shared her romantic proposal story along with a photo of her gorgeous diamond ring.
It turns out that Kelly popped the question to his leading lady at her childhood home in Texas, a place that undoubtedly holds a special place in Musgraves' heart.
"We had just been at my parents' house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have," she began by writing.
"We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother-in-law completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations. I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around…and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest ring I've ever seen!"
Musgraves gushed further about her proposal, writing, "It was so special. Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am."
Now if that's not an amazing proposal, we don't know what is. Congratulations to Musgraves and Kelly on their exciting engagement news!