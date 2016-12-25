It's the most wonderful time of the year, so you know what that means: a lavish Kardashian holiday party!
The entire family celebrated at their annual Christmas Eve bash surrounded by friends, loved ones and tons and tons of holiday cheer.
The sisters made sure to Snapchat from inside the party showing them getting down on the dance floor while lip syncing to Beyoncé and posing for pics.
Kim Kardashian was seen in a gold evening gown while sporting a lip ring and a black choker. Kourtney Kardashian ramped up the glam with a white gown and matching fur coat.
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was all blinged out in a black and gold mini dress and sleek long locks. But that look didn't last for long as Koko changed into track pants and a sweatshirt during the party before hopping on a private plane headed for Cleveland to spend the holiday with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. So sweet!
Equally sparkly was none other than Kylie Jenner, who rocked a black sequin pantsuit while she snuggled up to boyfriend Tyga throughout the night.
In one snap story, she posted her Christmas present from her beau: a gorgeous diamond necklace. Tyga looked on as his ladylove reacted to the beautiful gift.
But the fun didn't end there…
Kendall Jenner danced the night away with Kris Jenner and even posed by the Christmas tree with Caitlyn Jenner.
And what would the evening be without a visit from Santa Claus himself? Well, worry not, he made a little cameo at the Kardashian party for kids and adults alike.
Sounds like it was the place to be!