8 Most Heartwarming Photos From Celebs' 2016 Children's Hospital Visits

Selena Gomez, Children's Hospital, Christmas Eve 2016

Instagram

Selena Gomez is one of several stars who brought joy to patients in children's hospitals in 2016.

The pop star stopped by Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in her home state of Texas on Christmas Eve.

"She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!" a source told E! News exclusively. "There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients."

See more celebrities who made children happy by visiting them in the hospital this year.

Ciara & Russell Wilson: The R&B singer joined her husband, quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, on his regular trips to Seattle Children's Hospital this year.

 

A Young Angel in our midst! @SeattleChildrens @Ciara @Seahawks #CaptainsBlitz

A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Taylor Swift The pop star stopped by Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Queensland, Australia in July while visiting the country with then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, who was in the country to film Thor: Ragnarok.

Tom Hiddleston & Chris Hemsworth: The two visited Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Queensland, Australia dressed as their Marvel characters, Loki and Thor, in August.

Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Instagram

Instagram

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: The couple spread holiday cheer when they visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles earlier this week, dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Chris Pratt The Guardians of the Galaxy star visited Seattle's Children's Hospital in October. The actor has often visited patients in children's hospitals over the years.

Chris Pratt, Children's Hospital

Instagram

John Boyega The actor, who played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, visited The Royal Hospital in London in March. There, he delivered Star Wars toys to patients and also met 5-year-old super-fan Daniel Bell, who had requested the actor visit. The two even got to take part in a lightsaber battle.

"Really thankful for the opportunity this child granted me and I'm just humbled!" the actor wrote in an Instagram. "I hope I played a little part in making you smile young stormtrooper."

John Boyega, Daniel Bell

JABPromotions/REX/Shutterstock

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson

Instagram

Dwayne Johnson The Rock is also known to make frequent visits to children's hospitals. Here he is at the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia in March.

"To all the kids I met—you guys keep smiling and staying strong. All the mamas and daddy's I met, y'all stay strong too," he wrote. "Gotta tell ya little stuff like this will always be the best part of fame."

