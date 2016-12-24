As Carrie Fisher remains in the hospital a day after suffering a heart attack, her loved ones took to social media to thank people for their support.

The 60-year-old Star Wars' actress' only brother and 58-year-old producer Todd Fisher told E! News Friday the actress was treated in the ICU following her cardiac arrest, which took place on a plane just before it landed in Los Angeles. Local TV station KABC reported that night she was in critical condition and on a ventilator.

"She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," Todd told the outlet. "I encourage everyone to pray for her."

And that they did. Scores of fans, as well as Carrie's Star Wars co-stars, had shared messages of love and support on social media.