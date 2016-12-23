Ellen Pompeo Receives Twitter Backlash for Using Black Emojis

Ellen Pompeo received some racially-charged backlash on Friday after tweeting with black emojis.

The actress shared a tweet in response to A&E about changing the name of their Generation KKK project title, using a black clapping emoji as well as a black thumbs-up emoji.

While many people thanked Pompeo for not being silent about the issue, other Twitter users criticized her.

Eventually she responded, saying, "What's crazy is how angry everyone is... this is all about emojis people," she wrote, adding, "It was a really positive thing a&e did... now that's not the focus ..my fault for responding."