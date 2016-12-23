A huge congratulations are in store for Goo Goo Dolls' guitarist and frontman John Rzeznik!

E! News confirms the musician and his wife of three years, Melina Gallo, welcomed a baby girl into the world on Thursday in Los Angeles.

We're told they named their newborn daughter Liliana Carella, and People magazine reports she was born weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20-inches long.

"Mama and baby are gorgeous and healthy," Rzeznik, 51, gushed to People of welcoming his first child. "What more could I ask for?"

The rockstar first announced he was expecting a child in November while he was doing a Facebook Live chat with Sirius XM Radio. "I'm ready. I'm ready for action," he joked of taking on diaper duties. "I've been an uncle my whole life, but I've never been a dad…I'm sleeping in two-hour shifts [to prepare]."