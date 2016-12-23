The Brooklyn Nets game Thursday was filled with A-listers, but there was only one who stole the show: Otis Sudeikis.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde took their son to the sporting event at the Barclays Center, and he immediately captured everyone's attention by being so adorable. The 2-year-old tot sat between mommy and daddy and snacked on stadium food as the Nets faced off against the Golden State Warriors. Sudeikis and his fiancée looked casual in sweaters and hats while Otis let his blond locks flow freely.

Sadly missing from the family's big night out, however, is the couple's two-month-old daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. But this year the Sudeikis family will be celebrating their first Christmas together as four instead of three, which Wilde previously told E! News was a very exciting change.