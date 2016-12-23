James Devaney/GC Images
James Devaney/GC Images
The Brooklyn Nets game Thursday was filled with A-listers, but there was only one who stole the show: Otis Sudeikis.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde took their son to the sporting event at the Barclays Center, and he immediately captured everyone's attention by being so adorable. The 2-year-old tot sat between mommy and daddy and snacked on stadium food as the Nets faced off against the Golden State Warriors. Sudeikis and his fiancée looked casual in sweaters and hats while Otis let his blond locks flow freely.
Sadly missing from the family's big night out, however, is the couple's two-month-old daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. But this year the Sudeikis family will be celebrating their first Christmas together as four instead of three, which Wilde previously told E! News was a very exciting change.
James Devaney/GC Images
"It's just more fun. It's honestly more fun," she told us at Target's holiday party in celebration of The Toycracker. "It's more exciting. My son Otis is just really understanding what the holidays mean now—that there's all these traditions and that several different people have different kinds. He's really into that. He's fascinated by it."
But Daisy is too young to understand what's going on these days, but her parents are keeping their energy levels up to make sure their family has the perfect holiday. "She's great. She's amazing," Olivia said. "It's a rite of passage to be a little sleepless, but we are very lucky. She's wonderful."
The couple's holiday plans are up in the air this year, "because we've never done it with two [children] before," she said. "We're good at just surrounding ourselves with family, and I think it just means more fun—more dance parties! It just continues to get better and better."
Also at the basketball game was Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin, who looked ready for winter in hats, scarves and heavy jackets. Martin's attendance comes one day after he surprised The Bowery Mission homeless shelter in New York City Wednesday afternoon for a special visit.
James Devaney/GC Images
While exploring the mission, the "Clocks" singer decided to host an impromptu benefit concert at Mercury Lounge the same night. What came next was a special performance audience members won't be forgetting anytime soon.
"Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission," Mission's Director of Outreach James Macklin told E! News in a statement. "As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today."
Ticket sales alone helped raise more than $4,000 for the mission and fans from across the country can send donations through the organization's website.