Keke Palmer wants everyone to keep their personal stuff well...personal.
Palmer took to Twitter to call out Charlie Puth for confronting Bella Thorne on the same social media platform after he assumed she had been cheating on boyfriend Tyler Posey with him. "I can't believe what I'm reading," he said. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."
Puth, 25, made it clear he was no longer interested in pursuing Thorne. But Palmer feels that Puth should've avoided social media and confronted the actress directly. "Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore," she wrote.
Thorne later retweeted Palmer's message and added her own.
"Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter," she wrote.
The interview Palmer is referring to is an article that appeared in Paper magazine Thursday that included heartwarming quotes from Thorne about Posey. "When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn't want it out at that time," the actress explained. "We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn't necessary to put that in front of everyone's face, you know? That one sucked."
To clear the air, Thorne tweeted a link to the article and added, "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago."
When a fan responded saying she thought Thorne and Posey had broken up, Thorne responded, "Thank youuuu finally someone's paying attention."
Posey has yet to acknowledge the situation on any of his social media accounts.
Several weeks ago, Puth tweeted about the "kiss of his life," which many of his fans assumed was with Thorne. The pair took their romance public Sunday when they got close in Miami Beach. Later that night, they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Y-100 Jingle Ball concert.
(Originally published Dec. 23, 2016 at 7:46 a.m. PT)