Ladies across Bachelor Nation all have one more thing to celebrate this holiday season: Chris Soules is still looking for love. And now there's one more reason to love him.

Our favorite farmer is also working to ensure that America's children are well-fed this holiday season by partnering with Farmland Foods and national anti-hunger organization No Kid Hungry. "I am excited to be a part of the Farmland Fights Hunger campaign that we've been a part of… [to] bring awareness to the fact that one in five children are food insecure," The Bachelor alum tells E! News.

The Iowa native appeared at a grocery store in Des Moines on Dec. 13 to help spread the word—and the bacon. For every Farmland product sold through Dec. 31,Farmland will make a 25 cent donation to No Kid Hungry. "This is what we do, we take pride in feeding people," he said. "And to know that there's that many people out there, especially at this time of year, that are potentially going home hungry is kind of scary."