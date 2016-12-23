AP
Ladies across Bachelor Nation all have one more thing to celebrate this holiday season: Chris Soules is still looking for love. And now there's one more reason to love him.
Our favorite farmer is also working to ensure that America's children are well-fed this holiday season by partnering with Farmland Foods and national anti-hunger organization No Kid Hungry. "I am excited to be a part of the Farmland Fights Hunger campaign that we've been a part of… [to] bring awareness to the fact that one in five children are food insecure," The Bachelor alum tells E! News.
The Iowa native appeared at a grocery store in Des Moines on Dec. 13 to help spread the word—and the bacon. For every Farmland product sold through Dec. 31,Farmland will make a 25 cent donation to No Kid Hungry. "This is what we do, we take pride in feeding people," he said. "And to know that there's that many people out there, especially at this time of year, that are potentially going home hungry is kind of scary."
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also tells us he's still single and even though Bachelor producers approached him multiple times, you won't find him on sandy beaches wooing women on ABC's spin-off Bachelor in Paradise. "I don't need to necessarily go on a television show anymore to meet women and by going on Bachelor in Paradise it wouldn't necessarily be truly genuine," he pointed out.
Soules, however, did reveal that the only woman he had any interest in from Ben Higgins' season was JoJo Fletcher, who is currently engaged to former football pro Jordan Rodgers after he proposed to her on The Bachelorette. "I am happy for them… But now there's nobody really in particular that I am truly interested in," he told us.
No need to panic though, yo''ll still get your Prince Farming TV fix when he lends some friendly advice to the franchise's most notorious villain-turned-fan-favorite Nick Viall when his own season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 2. Soules playfully pondered this new role he's been given, saying, "I don't know why they keep sending me back to give these guys advice. Maybe I'm better at giving advice than actually being the Bachelor. Ben seems to be pretty successful in his relationship with Lauren and hopefully the same luck goes to Nick."
Soules called off his engagement to Whitney Bischoff seven months after their televised engagement in 2015.
Soules still expects Viall to return the favor because his search for love is still on. "I haven't done a ton of research on Nick's girls but I told him, I said, 'You'll have to coach me on which ones I should be talking to out of the ones that didn't work out for you."
So does that mean he'd reconsider going on Paradise this summer? "Well, there's always that option," Soules admitted.
Aside from his charitable efforts, tending to his harvest and giving dating advice to his friends, Soules will be spending his holiday braving the icy winter weather in Chicago with his family. Soules tells E! News he and his brother-in-law plan to uphold their newest Christmas tradition by taking a Polar Plunge: "We jump into Lake Michigan!"
As for the rest of his family, who smartly plan on staying warm and dry, "Santa visits my nieces and so it's always fun to get up early and watch them open their presents and see their reactions that you remember having as a child. And just spending time together and enjoying this time of year and being thankful we have each other."
Visit www.farmlandfoods.com to learn more about the Farmland Fights Hunger cause and how you can get involved.