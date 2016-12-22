The show must go on and nobody knows that more than Céline Dion.
As the "My Heart Will Go On" singer prepares to celebrate her first holiday season without husband René Angélil, fans are able to watch a retrospective video of everything the star experienced in the past 12 months.
"To mark the end of 2016, Celine and her team share with you a retrospective of this past year," a post on the Grammy winner's Facebook page stated. "#TheShowMustGoOn."
Within minutes, followers of the singer are taken back to January 14 when the love of Celine's life passed away from a battle with cancer.
Soon after, footage is shown of the singer returning to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for one of the most difficult performances of her life.
Fans are also reminded of the Billboard Music Awards when her son René Charles surprised her on-stage to accept her special trophy.
"I want to thank the fans for traveling through music with me in good and bad times," the singer shared through tears. "And most importantly, my beloved husband whom I know will continue to watch over me from up above."
As the year comes to an end, the voice behind "A New Day Has Come" and "The Power of Love" is staying strong so her family can enjoy the holiday seasons.
"I have to stand tall and strong because this is my way of living: Stand tall, be positive, pick your battles, do the best you can and to live for today, not for tomorrow, for today, and know nothing is perfect, not everything you want will happen," she recently shared with Page Six.
Celine also plans to follow family tradition and take her children skiing in Montana. And without a doubt, the singer hopes to feel her late husband's presence during the trip.
"He put some something magic into that snow, into those mountains, and every time we go down, I go down with him," she said of her time on the Big Sky slopes. "My children go down thinking about him. Every time I take the lift to go up, I feel closer to him."