The show must go on and nobody knows that more than Céline Dion.

As the "My Heart Will Go On" singer prepares to celebrate her first holiday season without husband René Angélil, fans are able to watch a retrospective video of everything the star experienced in the past 12 months.

"To mark the end of 2016, Celine and her team share with you a retrospective of this past year," a post on the Grammy winner's Facebook page stated. "#TheShowMustGoOn."

Within minutes, followers of the singer are taken back to January 14 when the love of Celine's life passed away from a battle with cancer.

Soon after, footage is shown of the singer returning to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for one of the most difficult performances of her life.