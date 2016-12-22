Call it magic or call it Chris Martin just being his usual philanthropic self.

Just days before celebrating the holidays with his family, the Coldplay frontman decided to travel to The Bowery Mission homeless shelter in New York City Wednesday afternoon for a special visit.

While exploring the mission, the "Clocks" singer decided to host an impromptu benefit concert at Mercury Lounge the same night. What came next was a special performance audience members won't be forgetting anytime soon.

"Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission," Mission's Director of Outreach James Macklin told E! News in a statement. "As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today."