Happy birthday, Sailor Grace!

Bristol Palin's second child is now 1 years old and is already going to be a big sister next year. Sarah Palin's daughter revealed earlier this month that she and husband Dakota Meyer, Sailor's dad, were expecting their second child together.

Bristol, 26, said he knows their baby's sex but the rest of their family does not. Bristol is also a mother to son Tripp, who will turn 8 next week.

Bristol and Dakota, a 28-year-old Kentucky-born U.S. Marine vet and war hero who received the Medal of Honor, had broken up in early 2015 and had begun a custody battle soon after Sailor's birth. They later reconciled and wed this past June.

Bristol announced she had given birth to Sailor on Dec. 23, 2015.

"Even while pregnant with Sailor (under more unconventional circumstances) I always knew a third child someday would complete our family," Bristol wrote on her blog earlier this month.