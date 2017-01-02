The Fabulous Life of Celebrity Trainers

The trainer's celebrity clientele has a few specific perks. For one, it's near-constant free advertising. When one Taylor Swift Instagrammed herself at one Body by Simone location, the fitness guru saw her social media followers rise by five figures in a single day. But it also lends itself to a pretty nice life—the BBS business is rumored to be worth millions of dollars, and Simone herself now leads a fully bicoastal life, flying between New York and Los Angeles to tend to her celeb client's needs.

And then there's Dalton Wong, who is best known for his work with the esteemed-beyond-esteemed Jennifer Lawrence. If you ask us, that's a you-can-quit-now situation. Ain't nowhere to go but down after you've trained J Law!

Wong most notably teamed up with her for the X-Men movies; he traveled to the Oxford set and spent pretty much every waking hour with the celeb, helping her buff up during breaks and making sure she was eating right. It's not easy playing Mystique, after all. Now that that particular stint is over, Wong has built a living on training A-listers on the sets of movie and TV show sets. Which means, yes, he hangs out with celebs in often-exotic locations all day long.

Oh, and that gig with Lawrence paid off in spades. They're still buds, as he has confessed to The Coveteur that they go on regular burger dates (it's all about balance, yaknowwhatwemean?) and when he recently released his healthy-living tome, The Feel-Good Plan, Jen was on hand to write the foreword. We'll give you one guess as to how that helped out book sales. (Dollar signs. The answer is dollar signs.)