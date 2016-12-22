Presenting the Best Celebrity Christmas Trees of 2016

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Trees

Courtesy KourtneyKardashian.com

These impressive stars did a whole lot more than just deck the halls with boughs of holly this Christmas. 

From the traditional to the modern and eclectic, there are endless options when it comes to trimming the tree for the holidays. 

Fortunately for some celebrities, ornaments are their forte and thanks to a little thing called social media, fans now can get an up close and personal look at A-list stars' grandest Christmas decor, including their house's centerpiece—the tree. 

Here's a collection of our personal favorites for 2016—try not to get green with envy!

Beyonce, Christmas Tree 2016

Instagram

Ever the chief sartorialist, Beyoncé's purple and silver Christmas tree is just as trendsetting as she is. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Trees

Courtesy KourtneyKardashian.com

As a mom of three, Kourtney Kardashian decorated her Christmas trees to fit each member of her immediate family. For 2-year-old Reign Disick, that meant this adorable pint-sized lion-themed tree. Roar!

Kris Jenner, Christmas Tree

Carlos Eric Lopez

The matriarch of the Kardashian family deserves a tree equally as grand. Kris Jenner outfitted her California house with a majestic peppermint-themed tree in her foyer centered in between her grand staircase. Welcome to Kandyland!

How lovely are thy branches! #trim

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

For Neil Patrick Harris' family-friendly tree, the actor used Star WarsMuppets and Haunted Mansion miniatures to keep it animated for his six-year-old son and daughter. 

A Very Spooky Sebastian Christmas ??#HalloweenIsEveryDayAtOurHouse Decorated by Sebastian and Mommy ??????????

A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

It might be the season for cheer, but Amber Rose wasn't afraid of getting a little spooky with this unique Christmas tree she decorated with her youngster. 

All I want for Christmas is you .. ??

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner is as cool as it comes in Hollywood and her frosty silver tree is the perfect match. 

Merry Merry ??

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Jessica Alba's the epitome of a classic star and her Christmas tree is a traditional hit all the same. 

Which one is your favorite? Weigh in with a comment!

